Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Scully Royalty worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SRL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 7,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

