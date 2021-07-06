SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. SCSK has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.