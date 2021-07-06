ScPrime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,311.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,311.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,926,352 coins and its circulating supply is 36,242,741 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.