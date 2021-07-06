Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHD stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 32,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,555. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25.

