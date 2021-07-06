Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7,941.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,223,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

