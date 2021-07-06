Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 2,915 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,516 ($45.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,560.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last three months.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

