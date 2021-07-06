Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Announces GBX 3.80 Dividend

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SCP stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.60, a current ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of £253.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717.73. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52 week low of GBX 420.38 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 752 ($9.82).

About Schroder UK Mid Cap

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

