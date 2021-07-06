Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $61.60 Average PT from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SRRK traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 181,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $942.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 267.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 44.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

