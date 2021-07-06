Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.