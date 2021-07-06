Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
Schneider National stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
