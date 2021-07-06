Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $42,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $18,131,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

