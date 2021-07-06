Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) to Market Perform

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDSVF. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF stock opened at $9,867.00 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $7,668.33 and a 1 year high of $10,000.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9,553.44.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.