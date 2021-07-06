Saito 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $151,535.00 (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Saito coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saito has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $151,535.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00167011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.45 or 1.00251388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00911082 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,949,976 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

