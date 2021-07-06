Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on August 13th

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 986.71 ($12.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 720 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 987.50 ($12.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 927.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

