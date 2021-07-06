Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has $144.32 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $144,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.64. 530,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

