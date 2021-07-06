Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $269,000 Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFBK stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

