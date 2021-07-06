Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $216,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

