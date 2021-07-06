Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,046 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Calithera Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALA. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130,508 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

