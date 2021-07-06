Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,401 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in 3D Systems by 551.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:DDD opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

