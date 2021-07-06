Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,618 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

