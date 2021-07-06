Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,380 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 279,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.