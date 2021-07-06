Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

