Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

RGLD stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.