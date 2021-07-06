Royal Bank of Canada Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $22.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.