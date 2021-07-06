RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of RFM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

