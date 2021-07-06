Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,409.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $811.97 and a one year high of $1,403.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,310.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

