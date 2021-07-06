Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

