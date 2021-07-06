Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.67.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $368.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

