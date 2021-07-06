Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMN opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

