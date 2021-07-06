Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

