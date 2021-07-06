Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of AUB opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

