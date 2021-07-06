Reviewing Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Marker Therapeutics N/A -75.17% -53.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Marker Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million N/A N/A Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 472.44 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -4.59

Marker Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

