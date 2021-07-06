Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry was given a new $9.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. QNX design wins and significant cybersecurity partnerships bode well. With a holistic growth model, focusing both on organic and inorganic initiatives, it aims to expand its leadership in the enterprise mobility segment. Acquisition of Cylance is a strategic fit for Blackberry and complements its Unified Endpoint Management and QNX businesses. However, the company is facing macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for product introductions and technological obsolescence are major woes as well. With increasing global exposure, BlackBerry is also susceptible to the risk of adverse foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.”

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

