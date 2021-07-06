Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unitil (UTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unitil (NYSE: UTL):
- 6/29/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 6/23/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 6/17/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 6/15/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 6/11/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/22/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/18/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/14/2021 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/12/2021 – Unitil had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
