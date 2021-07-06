Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

MRO opened at $13.85 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

