Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 631,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for about 1.8% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $122,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.46. 1,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

