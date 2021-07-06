Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $196,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

