Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 340,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Steelcase worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $18,913,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $12,021,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 61.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after buying an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

