Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 44.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 144.2% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 245,621 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.