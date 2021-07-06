Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.51% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 142,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 243.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,236 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMTV stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

