Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 741,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,244 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $627.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.13. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

