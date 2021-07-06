Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.54. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

