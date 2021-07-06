Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 203,843 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 894.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

