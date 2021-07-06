Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,100 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

