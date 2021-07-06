Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.39

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Ren has a market cap of $390.80 million and approximately $43.98 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

