Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

