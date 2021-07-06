Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

RGLS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 149,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

