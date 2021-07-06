Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,563,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,654,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,925,000 after purchasing an additional 367,669 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

