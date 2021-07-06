Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

