Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RGSEQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Real Goods Solar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Real Goods Solar
Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.