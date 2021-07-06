Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Short Interest Update

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RGSEQ opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Real Goods Solar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

