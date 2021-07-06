RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 1,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

